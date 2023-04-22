Student Who Never Attended Classes Claims To Have Scored 94% In Exam With ChatGPT's Help

The Reddit post has accumulated more than 8,700 Upvotes.

OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is surprising people with its exceptional capabilities and even helping millions around the globe academically. Now, in the latest viral claim, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool helped a student prepare for his exam and score a stunning 94 per cent. Taking to Reddit, a student revealed he felt anxious about his upcoming semester examinations when he sought help from ChatGPT.

"Hello, This is just my review and innovation on utilising AI to assist with education," the Reddit user wrote in his post. In the next few lines, he explained how he used the AI chatbot to study for his exams. "I got a 94 on the exam, despite me studying only for three days without watching a single lecture," he claimed.

In the Reddit post, the user explained that he fed as much information as possible into ChatGPT and asked the chatbot to analyse them.

"I spent the first day Listing the purpose of each discussion and the major points of every lecturer in the manner of 4-5 hours despite all of the content adding up to 24-30 hours. The next day, I asked Chat gpt to define every term listed as the significant "point" in every lecture only using the course textbook and the transcript that had been summarized; this took me 4-5 hours to make sure the information was accurate," the user wrote.

The student also mentioned how a day before his exam, he referred to the study material provided by ChatGPT and that his exam included questions from the content that he was taught by the AI tool. "The result: I got a 94 on the exam, despite me studying only for three days without watching a single lecture," he claimed.

At the end of his post, the student also pointed out "This was not a hard course, but it was very extensive, lots of reading and understanding that needed to be applied. Chat gpt excelled in this because the course text was already heavily analysed, and it specialises in understanding text."

Also Read | Stress Increases Our Biological Age But It Can Be Restored: Study

The Reddit post was shared a few days ago and since then it has accumulated more than 8,700 Upvotes. "Yeah, AI really cuts down on the time it takes to sift out the useful information," wrote one user in the comment section.

"I just used it last night to help me study for my statistics exam. When I try to search for ways to solve the problems online, solutions are either WAY too in-depth and unnecessary or fail to explain the problem on the test. What's the solution? I ask chat-gpt to teach me how to solve the problem, and it breaks everything down step by step and explains why things are done that way," added another.