SpiceJet Writes 'Red-Hot Girls' On Dharmendra's Pic With Air Hostesses, Women's Panel Responds

The picture featured Dharmendra along with 3 flight attendants

Airline SpiceJet recently shared a picture on its Twitter account which has upset a section of users on the microblogging platform. The picture featured the veteran actor Dharmendra smiling and posing with three air hostesses, who are dressed in their signature red and black colour dress. Meanwhile, the actor was seen in an olive green jacket topped with a hat.

Sharing the post on Sunday, SpiceJet shared the picture and captioned it as, ''Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls.'' They also tagged the veteran actor and added a bunch of hashtags. Even Dharmendra replied to the post saying, ''Thanks.. lovely journey with these sweet babies. pata hi nehin chala kab udey kab pahunch gaye.''

See the post here:

Thanks 🙏 . lovely journey with these sweet babies. pata hi nehin chala kab udey kab pahunch gaye ….. 💕. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 18, 2022

Soon after the image caught the attention of social media users, many flocked to the comment section to call out the ''sexist'' and ''inappropriate'' caption. People took offence to the airline's labelling of its flight attendants as ''Red-Hot.'' One user wrote, '' @NCWIndia disgusting, they are spoiling the legends name and reputation with such low dignified post. No respect for their own female staff.'' Another commented, '' SpiceJet, have you lost your mind? What are you writing..?''

A third said, 'Yet AGAIN!!! RED HOT GIRLS?? They are your crew/ employees not 'girls' @flyspicejet! Am just fed up with this airline's constant barrage & a certain kind of branding/labeling of its female crew. Disgusting!.'' A fourth wrote, '' "Red hot girls"?? @flyspicejet social media team seems like a bunch of stupid interns.''

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also responded to the post, taking cognisance of the matter, and tweeted, '' @NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet Ltd to look into the matter and to issue directions to take down the post. Action taken must be communicated to the Commission.''

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet Ltd to look into the matter and to issue directions to take down the post. Action taken must be communicated to the Commission. https://t.co/cfKtJvyUbC — NCW (@NCWIndia) December 19, 2022

Recently, SpiceJet pilot's creative in-flight announcement became a hit on social media, with several users giving thumbs up. "Agar unchain ki baat Karen, to hoga 36,000 feet ka mukam, kyunki agar aur upar gaye to dikh sakte hain bhagwan (If we talk about the altitude, we are flying at 36,000 feet because if we go above this, there is a possibility we can meet our maker)," the pilot is heard saying in the clip.

