Wah, Kya Baat Hai! SpiceJet Pilot Gets Poetic On PA System, And We Are Here For It

The video was posted by a SpiceJet passenger on Twitter. (Representational Photo)

A SpiceJet pilot's creative in-flight announcement has become a hit on social media, with several users giving thumbs up. A short clip of the poetic announcements has been shared by user Eepsita on Twitter who said it was "entertaining and endearing". The announcement was made on Delhi-Srinagar flight, according to the Twitter user. The airline also responded to the user's tweet, appreciating her gesture.

"In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!" she said in her tweet.

The pilot is heard informing passengers about the flight time, altitude and meals on the flight.

In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it!



They started off in English, but I only began recording later.



Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing! pic.twitter.com/s7vPE2MOeP — Eepsita (@Eepsita) December 16, 2022

"Agar unchain ki baat Karen, to hoga 36,000 feet ka mukam, kyunki agar aur upar gaye to dikh sakte hain bhagwan (If we talk about the altitude, we are flying at 36,000 feet because if we go above this, there is a possibility we can meet our maker)," the pilot is heard saying in the clip.

"Zara den fefdon ko aaram aur na Karen dhoomrapan warna dandneeya ho sakta hai anjam (Give your lungs some rest, and avoid smoking on the plane otherwise it can lead to penalty)," he is heard saying further.

The users were blown away by the pilot's gesture.

"Wow... so creative, so humorous," tweeted one user. "Beautiful, wish to have this experience. Kudos to Captain," said another.

"Think it's the captain. I have heard a few very creative captains over the last few months who try to make this otherwise boring announcements interesting, across different airlines," a third user commented.

SpiceJet responded the user Eepsita's tweet and asked for her PNR number and promised to "share" her words of appreciation with the pilot.