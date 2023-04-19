"Society Needs To Raise Men Who Aren't Insecure," Says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra talks about pay inequality.

Actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra said on Tuesday that society needs to raise men who are not insecure about the success of women. She opened up about pay parity in the film industry and revealed that there are some men in her life who are "very insecure about her success."

"I have some incredible men in my life who are not insecure about my success, but I also have men in my life who are very insecure about my success," she added.

"I think men have enjoyed freedom and the pride of being the breadwinners and the leaders of the family. It is threatening to their territory when a woman does that, or if a woman is more successful, or if a man is staying at home and a woman goes to work," former Miss World said, talking about the social norms in the society.

The actress talked about the need for change in society at this time and said, "We have to teach our sons that there is no shame in crying, in being able to share with your sister, mother, girlfriend, or wife, and give them the spotlight."

She discussed her own family and recalled a time when her mother had a higher income than her father. She added that because her parents viewed the earnings as a unit, there was no ego conflict regarding earnings.

"My dad did that to my mother... Now when I am walking the red carpet with my husband and he steps aside and gives me centre stage, I feel very proud that I have surrounded myself with people that don't have such insecurities," said Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra, arguably the only mainstream Indian actor to make it big in the American entertainment industry, is now fronting the global spy series "Citadel".