Snoop Dogg Launches 'Premium Lifestyle Coffee Brand' Inspired By His Trip To Indonesia

American rapper Snoop Dogg is adding yet another business venture to his growing list, this time expanding into a line of premium coffee products with beans sourced locally from Indonesia. According to CNN, Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, has partnered with Indonesian coffee entrepreneur Michael Riady to launch INDOxyz.

"A premium lifestyle coffee brand created for and inspired by the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators," a press note sent to CNN read.

According to the outlet, INDOxyz's coffee beans are sourced from Gayo, a region in Aceh on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia. "The Gayo region is renown for producing a high-quality Arabica, grown in the lovely mountain basin surrounding Lake Tawar and the town of Takengon," the press release read.

Speaking about his new company, Snoop stated that his relationship with coffee goes way back. "The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going. Today marks the launch of a new company I created along with my partner Michael, who introduced me to the best-tasting Indonesian coffee," he said, adding, "All it took was one sip and Snoop was hooked".

Further, the American rapper stated that his coffee brand is going to change the industry. "Born in the highlands of Sumatra, Indonesia. 100% Organic Arabica, Single-Origin, bold body, dark chocolate notes, smooth with no sugar, acidity or bitterness. Fresh and Stimulating to keep you going all day and night," INDOxyz wrote on YouTube.

According to the official website, INDOxyz will launch in California before rolling out to Las Vegas and eventually the rest of the country. Each can of cold brew has a suggested price of $5.99, while each bag of roasted whole-bean coffee will start at $17.99.

Notably, Snoop Dogg has been expanding his business empire. The rapper has expanded into pet accessories and a gluten-free cereal called Snoop Loopz. In 2020, he launched his own wine label as well, and additionally, he also has his own line of cannabis products.