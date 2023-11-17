Snoop Dogg Announces He's 'Giving Up Smoke' After Years Of Marijuana Use

Snoop Dogg did not specify what kind of smoke he was quitting.

American rapper Snoop Dogg has announced that he is giving up smoking. The artist, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, made the surprise announcement on social media. However, he did not specify what kind of smoke he was quitting. Notably, Snoop Dogg's trademark has been smoking marijuana and many of his business ventures and media appearances are also about the drug.

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram. "I'm giving up smoke," he wrote in the caption of the black-and-white post.

Take a look below:

Fans and followers of the rapper were quick to react to his post. While some refused to believe the artist, others joked about his sudden sobriety.

"He's moving to edible's letting his lungs rest a little eat up champ," wrote one user. "The courage, the boldness, the ability to announce that you're stopping something that made you SO SO SO much money which created a character that you and all of us are used too is truly remarkable," said another. "As a sober man I speak for me and all of us sober people around the world, welcome to sobriety!!!" commented a third.

"I can't get over the fact that homie dropped this statement like he lost a loved one," jokingly commented another Instagram user. "Sheeeesh easiest marketing for Snoop Dogg edibles ever," added another.

One user even disseminated Snoop Dogg's post. "There may be several reasons for this: 1.- it can be a very good joke. 2.- It could be that he has really decided to quit because he doesn't get as high as before. 3.- Or (let's hope this is not the case) he may decide to quit because of health problems, I mean... come on... Snoop Dogg is possibly one of the people who has smoked the most weed in a long course of years, or at this point his system is already used to it or he is really starting to have health problems and that's why he should stop. Whatever the reason, the great Snoop Dogg will always be supported," he wrote.

Meanwhile, according to Sky News, Snoop Dogg's announcement comes just days after he and celebrity chef Martha Stewart released a line of 'Best Bud Bags' - designer clutches which come with a lighter and a compartment for weed.

Snoop Dogg rose to fame after making several appearances on Dr Dre's 1992 album, 'The Chronic', which had a marijuana leaf front-and-centre of the cover. He then went on to release his debut album 'Doggystyle' in 1993. Since then, he has released 19 albums and performed at the Superbowl in 2022.