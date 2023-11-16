Explained: Who Is Wazhma Ayoubi And Why Is She Trending During World Cup 2023

Wazhma Ayoubi, an Afghan native, now resides in Dubai.

The Indian cricket team registered a 70-run victory over New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The team has won all the ten matches played in the tournament. Amid this, Afghanistan native Wazhma Ayoubi is trending on social media and many people are wondering why. Ms Ayoubi has been one of the star attractions of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Previously, she was also spotted at the Asia Cup held this year. Ms Ayoubi is a businesswoman, influencer and social activist, who resides in Dubai. As per her bio on X, she is "interested in Real estate, sustainable/ethical fashion & smashing patriarchy."

Apart from supporting her team, Ms Ayoubi has also been showing her support for the Indian cricket team. She has been very vocal about her love for the players and the game. Recently, she congratulated Mohammed Shami for his historic performance in the semi-final against New Zealand. In a post on the microblogging website, she wrote, "OMG, 7 wickets! What an impact and what a cricketer #MohammedShami Congratulations team India #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #INDvsNZ"

From her posts on X, it seems that she is currently in India, enjoying the ODI World Cup matches played by the Afghanistan team. She has frequently been posting videos from stadiums cheering for the Afghan players.

Further, on November 5, which happens to be Virat Kohli's birthday, the influencer took to the platform to wish the "true ambassador of cricket in the world". She wrote, "Happy birthday, my absolute favorite. Wishing you the most incredible luck for the match today. You are not just a true ambassador of cricket in the world, but also the epitome of charm and charisma. May your every stroke on the field be as mesmerizing as your smile, and may you leave every cricket lover swooning with your extraordinary talent. Enjoy your day GOAT @imVkohli #INDvSA"

During Asia Cup 2023, ahead of India's match against Bangladesh on September 15, she also wore a jersey worn by Virat Kohli during the 2022 edition of the tournament. Interestingly, the jersey was signed by the Indian cricketing legend.

The jersey I am wearing to support my favorite team is the one worn by king @imVkohli himself in the #AsiaCup22, at the #INDvAFG match. It is also signed by him. I will change it when I get a new one signed by the GOAT himself. #AsiaCup23#INDvSL#AsiaCup23Finalpic.twitter.com/5rhuGq49p2 — Wazhma Ayoubi 🇦🇫 (@WazhmaAyoubi) September 15, 2023

