Sneakers Worn By Michael Jordan Sell For Record $2.2 Million

A pair of sneakers once worn by basketball superstar Michael Jordan has sold for $2.2 million at an auction, according to a BBC report. This is the priciest shoes ever sold. The auction was held by Sotheby's, which had estimated that the signed trainers would fetch $2-$4 million. The basketball great wore the "Bred" Air Jordan 13s during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals on the way to his sixth and last NBA championship title. The latest auction comes a year after his 1998 NBA jersey was sold for $10.1 million, according to the BBC.

"Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, was quoted as saying by the outlet.

In the 1998 game, when he was wearing the shoes, Jordan scored a game-high 37 points as his Bulls side tied the series 1-1.

Before this, a pair of Nike Air Ships worn by Jordan was sold for $1.47 million in 2021.

Wachter said nostalgia for a different era was driving the popularity of Jordan memorabilia.

"We have clients in all different areas, from real estate, to finance to private equity. There are many people that are interested in this emerging market," he told news agency AFP.

Sotheby's did not identify the seller but said it was not the original recipient. Nor did it name the buyer of the size 13 shoe.

The sneakers are known as "Bred" for their black and red colour, a style Jordan wore throughout most of his trophy-laden career.

The retired star now owns the Charlotte Hornets, located in his childhood home of North Carolina, and reportedly still earns millions in royalties each year from sales of Nike's Air Jordan brand of sneakers.