'Sky Is Not the Limit': From Cabin Crew To Captain, Inspiring Journey Of This Female Pilot

Captain Neetu Gupta never gave up on her dream of becoming a pilot.

Where there is a will, there's a way - and nothing illustrates this point better than Captain Neetu Gupta. Her journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion in the face of societal expectations. Despite facing numerous challenges, Ms Gupta never gave up on her dream of becoming a pilot.

In an interview with NDTV, Delhi-based Captain Gupta shared details about her path to becoming a pilot and explained why "the sky is not the limit" for anyone with ambition. She succinctly summarised her hard work by saying, "When you need to achieve something in life, you need to put in the effort."

When asked what motivated her to become a pilot, the IndiGo pilot explained that during her time as a cabin crew member, she made many friends in the cockpit. "When I saw them flying in and out, I was inspired and wanted to try something new." She also mentioned that a significant challenge was her parents, who, like many traditional families, envisioned a stable, conventional future for her. They encouraged her to settle down and embrace a more traditional path.

Despite their well-meaning advice, Ms Gupta's determination remained steadfast.

Ms Gupta shared that her family later became her biggest support system and gave wings to her dreams.

She described how she managed to pass the exams. While ensuring passenger safety and comfort, handling in-flight emergencies with calm efficiency, and contributing to a smooth flying experience, Ms Gupta dedicated her nights and layovers to studying.

"I used to carry my books everywhere. Between flights, during layovers, and even on the flight deck when time allowed, I immersed myself in studying for the exams," she revealed.

On the occasion of Independence Day, we asked if she had a message for the younger generation. "Don't stop yourself. Don't limit yourself. If you want to achieve something and put in your hard work, nobody can stop you." She added, "The sky is not the limit."

Meanwhile, marking a significant stride towards diversity in aviation, IndiGo inducted 77 female pilots into its Airbus and ATR fleets to celebrate Independence Day. The induction includes 72 female pilots in the Airbus fleet and 5 in the ATR fleet, marking a milestone in aviation history.

Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President at IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce the landmark induction of 77 female pilots into our Airbus and ATR fleet. At IndiGo, we have always promoted a workplace that thrives on diversity and inclusivity. We acknowledge and celebrate the invaluable contributions made by women at IndiGo, not just for their technical prowess but also as inspirational leaders within our organization. We firmly believe that diversity and inclusion are not just integral to our core values, but they are also key drivers of innovation and growth. We pledge to continue upholding these values in all our endeavours."