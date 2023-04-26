Singer Grimes Says AI Can Use Her Voice For Songs 'Without Penalty'

Canadian singer Grimes put the word out Monday

Canadian singer Grimes said that she will allow her voice to be used on any song produced by Artificial Intelligence (AI). She has invited musicians to clone her voice to create new songs.

The pop singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher in an Instagram post said she would "split 50% royalties on any successful AI-generated song that uses my voice".

"Same deal as I would with any artist I collab[orate] with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty," she said.

The singer's post contained a reference to news about AI being used to imitate Canadian singers Drake and The Weeknd.

The viral song released last Friday, "Heart On My Sleeve" was briefly available on platforms including Spotify and Apple Music before Universal Music Group -- which publishes both artists through a subsidiary -- said it violated copyrights and asked for its removal.

The use of AI in music is the subject of debate in the industry, with some denouncing copyright abuses and others praising its prowess.

Steadily improving generative AI from OpenAI has fueled debate about whether the software respects intellectual property.

Grimes is a former partner of Tesla chief Elon Musk, with whom she had two children, including one by a surrogate mother.

Musk has called AI a threat to humanity while simultaneously investing in the technology.