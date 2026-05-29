Shrey Parikh Wins 2026 Scripps Spelling Bee; 31 Of Last 37 Champions Are Indian-Origin

Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, has been crowned the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion after clinching victory in a dramatic spell-off at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC. In the spell-off, the final two competitors had 90 seconds to correctly spell as many words as possible. Parikh spelled 32 words correctly in the rapid-fire round, whilst runner-up Ishaan Gupta spelled 25.

According to reports from the Scripps News, Parikh will take home a cash prize of 52,500 Pounds (Rs 70 Lakh approximately), along with the reference works from Encyclopaedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster, a custom trophy, a commemorative medal, and 1,000 Pounds (Rs 1.28 Lakh) in flight credits from Delta Air Lines.

The 14-year-old attends Day Creek Intermediate School in Rancho Cucamonga and lists his hobbies as tennis, reading, mathematics and chess. He is a percussionist in his school band. This was not Parikh's first trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He tied for 89th place in 2022 and finished tied for third in 2024.

As reported by NBC26, Shrey felt the pressure of arriving at the bee as a favourite, but his confidence showed every time he got a word he knew. He had dominated the bee circuit, winning several highly competitive online competitions against many of the same competitors he faced in Washington.

Why Indian American Kids Dominate The National Spelling Bee

Parikh's victory continues a striking trend in the competition that has captured national attention. According to Indian Eagle's coverage, Indian-origin spellers have been on a winning spree for the past three decades; the coveted trophy went to the Indian-American community 31 times in the past 37 years.

The Washington Post's live coverage documented how the 2019 Scripps Bee championship was exceptionally notable, with eight co-winners, including six children from Indian immigrant families. As Psychology Today explains, this dominance reflects broader patterns of academic success within Indian American communities.



According to CBS News, this year's bee featured 247 spellers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, three US territories and five other countries including the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. The competition returned to Washington, DC, after more than a decade, making Parikh's championship particularly significant and reinforcing America's enduring fascination with one of its most celebrated academic competitions.

Further insights into this phenomenon can be found in the Christian Science Monitor's analysis, which explores the cultural and educational factors contributing to Indian American success in national spelling competitions.