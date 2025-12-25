Should Kids At Least Do A Little Bit Of School Work Over Holidays

As the summer holidays begin, parents may feel concerned their children will "forget how to spell their own names" during the long school break.

Or there may be worries about forgetting times tables, slipping reading levels and generally falling behind. Parents may wonder if it's better to maintain some kind of academic routine during the break.

The short answer: a light touch is plenty.

'Summer learning loss'

Researchers have studied the idea school students have some degree of "summer learning loss" for more than 100 years.

But more recent research, such as a 2020 US study, suggests these effects are uneven (they apply more to some kids than others), and far less dramatic than the folklore implies.

Child also quickly regain lost ground once school routines resume.

More importantly, these traditional measures - relying on test scores - tell only part of the story.

Kids need a break

Just as adults need annual leave to reset, children also need extended downtime to support their wellbeing.

The summer holiday offers precisely this opportunity. The break allows children to recover from physical and mental fatigue built up over the school year, spend time with family, and explore interests that don't fit neatly into the curriculum at their own pace.

Learning beyond school

Long breaks allow for different types of learning - from social to cultural, physical and emotional.

For younger children, learning to swim, or building on those skills, baking, building cubbies and travelling with family can all help their development. Research clearly shows how free play outdoors helps develop motor skills, resilience, creativity and independence.

For older kids and teenagers, a part-time job, volunteering, creative pursuits, organised sport or community activities such as parkrun, offer fantastic opportunities to build confidence, responsibility and real-world skills.

Keep some structure

Routine and structure are helpful for kids because they make sure they get enough rest and down time to enjoy the holidays. But this does not mean adhering to school routines.

To anchor the day, focus instead on predictable sleep patterns, reading before bed, or a quiet hour in the afternoon with no screens.

Subtle learning

For children who struggled academically during the school year, parents can offer subtle support without recreating the school environment.

But you don't have to make a big deal of it. Evidence suggests when children feel connected, calm and safe, they are more ready to learn when the new school year begins.

Think about leaving board games like Scrabble or puzzles on the kitchen table. The challenge is to add in an extra piece every time you walk past it. Or you can sing times tables in the car (there are playlists for this).

Also consider gentle exposure to everyday literacy and numeracy: reading menus, helping plan a budget for holiday activities, writing a shopping list and measuring ingredients while cooking.

A time for rest and connection

We can reframe the long summer holiday as a developmental gift rather than an academic threat.

Yes, some skills may get a little rusty, just as adults might forget a password after a few weeks away from work.

But what they gain in rest, connection and diverse forms of learning can be far more valuable long term.

Sarah Jefferson, Senior Lecturer in Education, Edith Cowan University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

