Shark Tank India Gets New Judge, Azhar Iqubal: 5 Facts About Him

Azhar Iqubal will be aiming to support small businesses.

Shark Tank India is back with another season of aspiring entrepreneurs who are aiming for investments and guidance from a panel of some of the biggest names in Indian business. For its latest season, Shark Tank India has roped in another Shark aka judge this season – Inshorts co-founder and CEO Azhar Iqubal.

InShorts is a content aggregator that condenses news, videos, infographics, and blogs into concise summaries.

Confirming his association with the show, Mr Iqubal said: “On Shark Tank India Season 3, I want to convey to the youth of India that your background and whether you possess a degree are not significant; what matters is your hunger, discipline, and focus. If you have these qualities, I am here to support you in achieving your entrepreneurial dream.”

Here are five facts about Azhar Iqubal: