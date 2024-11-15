Three Men Steal Luxury Goods Worth Rs 5 Crore In Just 4 Minutes In London

Three masked robbers used concrete blocks to smash their way through the front window of Sellier, one of London's upmarket Belgravia stores, where they grabbed 500,000 pounds (Rs 5.09 crore) worth of designer clothes and handbags in an audacious daylight heist, according to The Metro. The stunning CCTV footage caught the three arriving on a motorcycle and an e-bike. The entire raid took less than four minutes to complete.

"This is absolutely devastating for our business.We've spent the last five years building Sellier from the ground up amidst a challenging economic environment, and a 500,000 pounds loss will be a huge hit on our business for months to come," store owner Hanushka Toni told The Metro.

"I'm appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or have any other information to please get in touch so we can hold those responsible."

Hanushka also said in a video posted to the store's Instagram page, "I am absolutely speechless. We literally woke up to the worst news: in the middle of the night, a gang of three men pulled up to one of our London stores. They broke through the glass and got inside the Belgravia store. They took everything they could.The police came five minutes later; there was blood everywhere, and they are doing forensics right now on all the evidence."

"There is a lot of stuff that's gone missing. Obviously anyone who's had stuff taken, you're going to be fully reimbursed."

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Police are investigating a burglary at a business premise on Lowndes Road, SW1."