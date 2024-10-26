22,000 Kilograms Of Cheese Stolen In Major Scam At London Manufacturer

Neal's Yard Dairy delivered more than 950 wheels of cheddar to the alleged fraudster.

In a complex fraud, robbers pretended to be wholesale distributors for a well-known French shop and defrauded London's Neal's Yard Dairy of 22 tonnes of luxury cheddar, according to The Metro.

Before the dairy company discovered the scam, the scammers were able to steal more than 950 wheels of cheddar.

Neal's Yard Dairy agreed to compensate the small-scale producers-Hafod, Westcombe, and Pitchfork-for their goods in spite of the substantial financial damage, taking the brunt of the cheese theft.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "On Monday, 21 October, we received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances."

Police told The Metrothat no arrests have been made in connection with the alleged theft.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver also posted about the theft on his Instagram page, writing: "In a shocking turn of events, Neal's Yard Dairy has fallen victim to a brazen heist of epic proportions. A staggering 22 tonnes of premium cheddar, worth 300,000 pounds (over Rs 3 Crore), have vanished, leaving the cheese world reeling."

Watch the video:

"Thieves, posing as a wholesale supplier to a French retailer, duped Neal's Yard Dairy's London warehouse staff. The precious cargo of valuable artisanal Cheddar was sent out in good faith, only to disappear without a trace," he further wrote.