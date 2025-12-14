Scientists Discover New Species Of Tiny Pumpkin Toadlet In Brazil's Cloud Forests

A team of scientists has discovered a new species of tiny toadlet in the cloud forests of Brazil's Serra do Quiriri mountain range. Belonging to the Brachycephalus group, there are currently 42 species of these extremely small frogs. The latest discovery means scientists have added one more member to the group.

This bright orange frog measures just 8.9-13.4 mm in length, making it one of the smallest four-legged animals on Earth. "This new species is unique due to a combination of many characteristics," Marcos R. Bornschein, who is a study co-author biologist at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (UNESP) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, told Popular Science.

"But it stands out because of its orange coloration and particular features of its advertisement call, including the presence of four pulses per note."

Interestingly, this species is deaf to its own advertising calls, relying on visual cues like vocal sac inflation, mouth gaping, and arm waving for communication.

Also read | Scientists Baffled As Killer Whales And Dolphins Work Together To Hunt Prey

This new species has a smooth skin texture on top and rough skin on its sides, with a rounded snout and bright orange colouration featuring irregular greenish to brownish dots on its sides and belly.

After detailed analysis, they named it Brachycephalus lulai after the Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Through this tribute, we seek to encourage the expansion of conservation initiatives focused on the Atlantic Forest as a whole, and on Brazil's highly endemic miniaturized frogs in particular," the authors explained in the study published in PLOS One.

Also read | All About New Mpox Strain Identified In UK As Experts Ask Those Eligible To Get Vaccinated

Found in the Atlantic Forest, which is a highly threatened ecosystem, Brachycephalus lulai inhabits leaf litter at elevations above 750 meters.

The conservationists are calling for protection of its habitat, citing threats from deforestation, mining and tourism. The species is currently listed as "least concern," but ongoing habitat loss poses risks to its survival.