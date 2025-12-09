All About New Mpox Strain Identified In UK As Experts Ask Those Eligible To Get Vaccinated

Health officials in the United Kingdom identified a new "recombinant" strain of mpox, previously known as monkeypox. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the strain was detected in a person who had recently travelled to Asia.

Dr Katy Sinka, Head of Sexually Transmitted Infections at UKHSA, said it's normal for viruses to "evolve" and further research would help in understanding more about how mpox is changing. The health agency also asked eligible groups to come forward for the vaccination.

What Do We Know About The New Strain?

The genome sequencing of the virus revealed that it was a "recombinant" form containing elements of two types of mpox currently in circulation - clade 1 and clade 2, linked to the 2022 global mpox outbreak, which affected many countries globally.

Although the experts have not sounded an alarm yet, the new strain is a hybrid of two mpox virus types, making it a unique and potentially concerning development.

Mpox is a viral infection related to smallpox, causing fever, body aches and distinct skin lesions. The virus can be transmitted through close physical contact, including sexual contact, and can be deadly in some cases.

Will The Vaccine Work?

The vaccine is 75-80% effective in protecting against mpox, the official release mentioned. "Studies show the vaccine is around 75% to 80% effective in protecting against mpox," the agency noted.

The UKHSA said it is assessing the significance of the strain and working with international partners to monitor its spread. "UKHSA has shared its findings with relevant international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to support global monitoring efforts," the agency added.

What Did The Expert Say?

As quoted by The Guardian, Trudie Lang, who is a professor of global health research at the University of Oxford, said: "If further cases of this strain appear in the UK, and anywhere in the world, it will be important to understand the route of transmission, the presentation and severity of disease, so we can assess whether this strain is more or less dangerous than previous ones."

"Although mpox infection is mild for many, it can be severe. Getting vaccinated is a proven effective way to protect yourself against severe disease, so please make sure to get the jab if you are eligible," said Dr Sinka in the release.

"It is important to remain alert to the risks from this unpleasant illness. Anyone who thinks they may have mpox should contact NHS 111 for advice on what to do."