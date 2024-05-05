'Scared And Shaking': Teen Says He Was Sexually Assaulted In Delhi Metro, Police Responds

The teen shared that after the incident, he was "numb" and waiting for his stop.

A 16-year-old boy in a post on X shared that he was sexually assaulted and chased by a man in Delhi Metro. The alleged incident took place on Friday night at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

Bhavya in a thread on X shared the incident that left him "terrified". "I just got assaulted in Delhi metro right now at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. I am a 16-year-old boy, and I was travelling alone in the metro. My original post was on Reddit, and people told me to post here and tag Delhi police, so I'm doing this," he wrote and tagged the police department.

In the subsequent tweet, the 16-year-old shared his ordeal and talked about a metro station guard who helped him board another metro safely.

The teen shared that after the incident, he was "numb" and waiting for his stop.

The teen alleges that the accused assaulted him thrice, and the third time, the teen "grabbed his hair and clicked a picture of him". The boy added, "I was scared and shaking, but I did it anyway. After that, I waited a while there, and he tried to argue, but nothing happened".

The post collected more than 19,000 views on X. Reacting to the post, Delhi Police wrote, "Please DM your contact details so that we can reach out to you."

See the viral post here:

I just got assaulted in delhi metro right now at Rajiv chowk metro station. I am a 16 year old boy and I was travelling alone in the metro.



My orginal post was on reddit and people told me to post here and tag delhi police so I'm doing this.@DelhiPolice@DCP_DelhiMetro — Bhavya (@bhavyeah88) May 3, 2024

A user commented on the post, "Please inform your parents and take more serious actions. All the power to you! For speaking up, for acting brave, and for asking for help! Now you should have to let your parents know."

"You are a boy? I thought of you as a girl. Even boys are facing these kinds of assaults in Delhi. This is shocking. Pls be safe and hats off to you for raising your voice," another user commented.

"This is a case of sexual harassment and that too of a minor. Please take serious action," the third user wrote.



