'Sad Day For Bangladesh': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw As Protesters Vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Statue

The incident took place in Dhaka, where protesters used hammers to damage the statue

Bangladesh has been experiencing anti-government protests, which recently escalated into the vandalism of a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding leader and father of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The incident took place in Dhaka, where protesters used hammers to damage the statue, an act that has been widely condemned. This wave of unrest has been fueled by increasing dissatisfaction with Sheikh Hasina's government, culminating in her resignation and departure from the country.

After protesters vandalised the statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw condemned the act and called it a ''sad day for Bangladesh.''

In a post on X, she wrote, "Destroying the statue of the father of the nation? Do they even know their history? Sad day for Bangladesh.'' Shea also shared a video along with her post that showed two people destroying the statue with hammers.

See the post here:

Destroying the statue of the father of the nation? Do they even know their history? Sad day for Bangladesh. https://t.co/1mul3Ug5lu — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 5, 2024

Reacting to the post, one user said, ''The anger they have in their hearts for those who laid their lives for the nation. it's just sad. This happens when rot sets in. This is why religion and governance should remain in separate lanes.''

Another commented, ''Yes, this is not right, too bad and extremely far-fetched reaction by the public.'' A third wrote, ''They want to erase the history of their independence. Sad really.''

Notably, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a Bangladeshi politician and statesman who played a key role in the country's struggle for independence from Pakistan. He is often referred to as the "Father of the Nation" in Bangladesh.

Mr Rahman was a leading figure in the Awami League party and served as the first President of Bangladesh from 1971 to 1972 and then as the Prime Minister from 1972 until his assassination in 1975. He led the country during its liberation war against Pakistan in 1971 and was instrumental in shaping Bangladesh's early years. Sheikh Hasina is his eldest daughter.