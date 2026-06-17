"<i>Sabke Papa Hain</i>": Small Girl's Brutally Honest Words To Her Late Father Break The Internet

A heartbreaking video of a young girl standing in front of her late father's photograph and speaking with raw emotions has left social media users in deep pain. The short conversation between the child and her father struck a chord online because of how plainly she lays out the devastating cost of alcohol addiction. In the video, shared by the Instagram account @flix.indian, the young girl appears angry, but her expression carries grief as she talks about how early her father left this world.

Speaking to the photograph as if he were still right there, she said that other children have a father, but he died from drinking alcohol. "Momma used to stop you, Dad. Why did you drink? Everyone has a father, and you left us," she said.

While the post does not share names or locations and NDTV can't confirm when it was actually shot, the anonymity doesn't lessen its impact. The clip quickly went viral, reaching thousands of users on the platform. Many took to the comment section to open up about their own painful realities and childhood trauma.

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Here's what she says

Social media reaction

"My dad still drinks alcohol. I'm so disgusted by it that I've never even touched it!" one user shared. "If anyone asked me what my favourite childhood memories were, I would say when my father went out of town; it was very peaceful when he wasn't home. Please don't have kids or get married if you are an alcoholic."

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Another user noted, "Every child deserves a parent, but every parent doesn't deserve a kid. Hope everyone understands this before having a child."

The shared grief was evident as a third user wrote, "I can feel this little girl's pain. I also lost my dad due to the same reason. My heart is broken."

"This is the only video that has truly tremored my emotions, hurt my heart, and shook my soul," a fourth user expressed.