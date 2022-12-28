Rythu Bandhu: 5 Points On Telangana's Agriculture Investment Scheme

It is an agriculture investment support scheme run by the Telangana government. According to government website, the scheme started in 2018-2019 kharif season "to take care of initial investment needs of the farmers" in the state.

Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the Telangana government provides investment support by way of grant of Rs 5,000 per acre per farmer each season for purchase of things like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, labour and other investments twice a year.

An official release from the Chief Minister's Office said that Rythu Bandhu funds will be credited to the accounts of all farmers by Sankranthi.

In June, an official release from the state government had said that it has provided Rs 50,448 crore to farmers under the scheme.