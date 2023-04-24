Ryan Reynolds Fulfils Wish Of Football Fan Suffering From Terminal Cancer

Mr Fear said the star spent 20 minutes chatting with him and his family

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns football club Wrexham, fulfilled a football fan's dying wish to watch his team play. After Wrexham's win over Boreham Wood, 45-year-old Jay Fear, who has been diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer, met the actor along with his family at Wrexham's Racecourse stadium.

As per BBC, the Deadpool actor had pledged to arrange their meeting after hearing about Mr. Fear's dying wish to see the Wrexham team and meet him. The charity 'Bucket List Wishes' helped arrange the meeting. Mr. Fear said the star spent 20 minutes chatting with him and his family and gave him a signed glove from his character, Deadpool, which was used in the second movie.

He said, ''People might think this whole thing was for me. Actually, this is for (my family) because they are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives. I just hope this is a core memory that they'll never forget.''

My Reynolds shared photos of their meeting on Instagram on Sunday.

See the pictures here:

The actor said he was ''choked up'' after meeting Fear, who he described as an ''exceptional person.''

He said, "It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed. He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him.''

The actor also arranged for him to visit the set of the third Deadpool movie at Pinewood Studios in London later this year, ahead of its release in November 2024.

Notably, the 45-year-old has been a fan of the actor since his 2002 movie National Lampoon's Van Wilder. Further, he became a fan of the team through their Disney+ series 'Welcome to Wrexham', which centers around Wrexham's takeover by Mr. Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.