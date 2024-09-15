Royal Family Wishes Prince Harry On His 40th Birthday, Breaks Two-Year Silence

Prince Harry is spending his birthday on Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his California residence

The Royal Family has finally broken their two-year public silence to wish Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday. To celebrate the milestone, the royal family shared a heartwarming post on its social media accounts featuring a beaming photo of the Duke of Sussex, accompanied by a cake emoji. Notably, this year's birthday acknowledgement marks a departure from last year's silence, when no mention was made of Prince Harry's special day. Previously, the royal family had consistently recognised his birthday every year.

''Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today'', the post was captioned on Instagram.

See the post here:

In a gesture of goodwill, Prince William and Kate Middleton also wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday through their joint X account. The message read, ''Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!''

Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex! https://t.co/ZKJbYDmV6L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2024

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are unlikely to send a personal message to Prince Harry maintaining their two-year silence. Meanwhile, King Charles, currently on holiday in Scotland, may still acknowledge the occasion with a special mention, The Times reported.

Following his 2020 departure from royal life, Prince Harry's relationships with brother William, Prince of Wales, and father King Charles remain strained. In February, Prince Harry rushed to be with his father, King Charles, after his cancer diagnosis, but their reunion was short-lived, with the meeting lasting just 45 minutes.

As per the Guardian, Prince Harry is spending his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his California residence, joined by his wife Meghan, their son Archie, and daughter Lilibet. Later, he's expected to celebrate with a get-together with close friends.

In a statement to theBBC, Prince Harry expressed his enthusiasm for entering his 40s, saying: ''I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40''. He also credited fatherhood with giving him a newfound sense of purpose. He said, ''Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.''