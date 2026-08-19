Rhossi, A Rare Sea Turtle Defies Odds, Recovers After 5,000-Mile Journey Across The Atlantic

A rare sea turtle named Rhossi has stunned wildlife experts by surviving an extraordinary 5,000-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean, The Guardian reported. After years of rehabilitation, the young turtle is finally regaining his strength at the Houston Zoo, preparing for his eventual return to the wild. Rhossi belongs to the Kemp's ridley species, the smallest and most endangered sea turtles in the world. Normally native to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, his life took a dangerous turn when powerful ocean currents swept him thousands of miles off course into the freezing waters near Rhosneigr, Wales, in 2023.

He was in critical condition when beachgoers discovered his stranded on the British coast. He was suffering from severe "cold-stunning", a state similar to hypothermia where a turtle's body slows down to the point of near-death.

"After years of care in Wales, Rhossi finally made his way home to Texas on August 10, marking the beginning of new chapter," Houston Zoo stated.

"Upon his arrival, he was assessed by Houston Zoo's sea turtle staff and veterinarian at the airport and taken to the Zoo, where he was placed in a deep-water tank to acclimate to his new surroundings. As he settled in, the veterinary and animal care teams worked together to better understand how he was doing and what he would need to continue his journey home."

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The zoo revealed that Rhossi recently underwent a comprehensive medical exam led by senior veterinarian Dr Joe Flanagan, who briefly came out of retirement to treat the sea turtle.

The experts checked his organ function, eyes, mouth, shell and flippers along with x-rays and a CT scan to take a closer look at his lungs.

They stated that Rhossi overall appeared healthy and active. But his scans revealed a concern for lingering pneumonia.

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However, the medical experts will continue to monitor him and provide additional treatment if needed.

According to the zoo, "Rhossi's journey highlights the incredible dedication and careful coordination of the multiple agencies and non-profit organizations including U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Anglesey Sea Zoo, Houston Zoo, Texas State Aquarium and Welsh helicopter pilot Darren Briggs."