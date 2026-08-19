Woman Born Without Womb Becomes 26 Weeks Pregnant After Sister Donates Uterus

A 36-year-old woman in the UK is expecting her first baby after receiving a uterus transplant from her older sister, People magazine reported. She is now 26 weeks pregnant, expecting a baby with her partner, David. According to the media outlet, the woman named Lauren Fowler was born without a womb because of Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser Syndrome, a rare genetic condition where the uterus fails to develop properly.

Although she had healthy ovaries that produced eggs, carrying a child naturally was physically impossible. Then her 40-year-old sister Kelly, who already had three children of her own, offered to donate her womb.

Fowler recently appeared on the UK-based talk show This Morning, which aired on Monday (Aug 17). During the conversation, she revealed that she has type 1 and was born without a uterus.

She also shared details about her condition on social media. In an emotional Instagram post recently, she opened up about the surgery and the post-operation phase.

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"I thought I was prepared, mentally, emotionally and physically, for the biggest and toughest recovery I'd ever face. I'd been warned repeatedly just how BIG and MAJOR this surgery would be. Everyone told me recovery would be like the medical version of an SAS 'Who Dares Wins' challenge, pushing every emotion and testing every ounce of strength I had, she wrote.

"And they weren't wrong."

"It has tested me beyond anything I could have imagined, draining every fibre of my being and forcing me to search desperately for just a tiny bit more strength each day."

In the conclusion, she wrote, "Every day. Every tiny step forward. It all counts. It's building this story, piece by piece. Baby Funnell, I've been chasing motherhood for 20 long years, and I'm far from ready to throw in the towel."

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According to the outlet, both mother and baby are currently doing well under close medical monitoring. Doctors plan to deliver the child via a planned Caesarean section once the pregnancy reaches full term, probably in October.

As per the outlet, her sister Kelly also spoke about the pregnancy. "The kids are really excited to meet their cousin. And the fact they've got that special, little bond because of the shared womb," she added.

"We've always been close anyway, but I don't think we could go through something like we have and it not make a difference and bring us closer together," she added.