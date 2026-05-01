Remember Parag Agrawal? His New Company Is Now Valued At Rs 19,020 Crore

Former Twitter chief Parag Agrawal is back in the spotlight as his artificial intelligence startup, Parallel Web Systems, has reached a valuation of $2 billion (Rs 19,020 crore) following a fresh funding round, according to TechCrunch.

The company has raised $100 million (Rs 951 crore) in its Series B round, led by Sequoia Capital. Existing investors including Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Spark Capital and Terrain Capital also participated in the round.

This comes just five months after the startup secured $100 million (Rs 951 crore) in its Series A funding at a valuation of $740 million (Rs 7,037 crore). With the latest investment, the total funds raised by the company now stand at $230 million (Rs 2,187 crore).

According to a report by TechCrunch, Parallel Web Systems builds tools designed for AI agents, offering web search and research APIs tailored for automated systems. The company has already attracted notable clients such as Notion, Opendoor, Clay and Harvey. It also claims to serve banks and hedge funds, although specific names have not been disclosed.

The startup says its platform is being used by over 100,000 developers, indicating strong early adoption in the fast growing AI ecosystem.

The latest milestone marks a significant comeback for Agrawal after his exit from Twitter in 2022 following its acquisition by Elon Musk. Agrawal and other former executives had filed a lawsuit seeking $128 million (Rs 1,217 crore) in severance, which was later settled in October on undisclosed terms.

The rapid rise of Parallel Web Systems highlights growing investor confidence in AI infrastructure startups and signals Agrawal's return as a key figure in the global tech industry.