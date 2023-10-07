Rapper Drake Gives $50,000 To Fan At Miami Concert. Here's Why

It was a sign that caught Drake's eye while he was speaking to the crowd.

Canadian rapper Drake has once again made headlines for his astonishing act of generosity. During one of his 'It's All a Blur' tour stops in Miami last week, the musician gave $50,000 to a concertgoer whose ex-girlfriend was meant to attend the show with him before a recent breakup. According to The Independent, it was a sign that caught Drake's eye while he was speaking to the crowd.

"I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it's really Her Loss,'" the sign read, which referred to two of Drake's album titles.

"I like that sign," Drake said on stage, according to the outlet. "That's a good sign to pick tonight. Usually I'll do something nice for a lady. I'll do something nice, I'll give away a bag or some sh** like that," he added.

The rapper then admitted that he felt bad for the concertgoer. "So, she ain't come with you tonight? She ain't come with you tonight - to the Drake show? What the f**k is wrong with her?" he asked, before hyping up the fan. "You in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on?" he said.

Drake then revealed that he planned to make the man feel better by giving him a gift of $50,000. "You know what? She's gonna feel real f***ed up 'cause I'ma give you 50 bands, so you gon' flex on her tonight," added Drake. "That's how we doing it tonight, big dog! It's your night tonight!" he told the man, according to People.

Meanwhile, Drake has received many unexpected gifts of his own as well. Last month, he showed off his massive collection of lingerie thrown at him during the 'It's All Blur' tour. He posted a photo of the massive bra collection on Instagram. "Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison...that wavelength was def a foolish one," Drake wrote.

This prompted his fans to take to the comments section to make various jokes about the lingerie collection. "Went from it's All A Blur to It's All A Bra tour," one user joked. "Algebra: The class where you solve for A, B, C, & DD," remarked another.