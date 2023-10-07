Elon Musk Says If There Is A Scandal About Him, His 'Only Request' Is...

Nearly 20,000 retweeted his posts and around 200,000 X users 'liked' it in just a few hours.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said that if a scandal emerges related to him, it should be referred to as "Elongate". The Tesla founder also posted a hilarious meme about the same, and his tweets have now intrigued his followers. Nearly 20,000 retweeted his posts and around 200,000 X (formerly Twitter) users 'liked' it in just a few hours.

"If there's a big scandal about me, my only request is that it be called Elongate," Mr Musk tweeted.

Take a look below:

If there's a big scandal about me, my only request is that it be called Elongate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2023

Mr Musk, who is the world's richest person as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is also one of the most followed personalities on social media. He has nearly 160,000 followers on Twitter. In recent times, he has also generated many tabloid headlines with his high-profile romances, his Twitter takeover and his recently released biography 'Elon Musk' by Walter Isaacson.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk was also in the news after his ex-girlfriend Grimes sued him over the parental rights of their three children. According to PageSix, Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, filed a petition in San Francisco Superior Court to establish a parental relationship. She claimed that Mr Musk will not give her access to one of their children. Her request asks the court to identify the legal parents of a child when they are not married.

Also Read | "Our Mavie Arrived...": Neymar Jr Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Notably, Mr Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, are parents of three children. They first had a son together, named X AE A-12, and then a daughter born via surrogate in 2021 named Exa Dark Siderael Musk. The couple also had a third child together, a boy named Techno Mechanicus.

Mr Musk is a father to 10 living children with three different women. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Canadian author Justine Wilson. He also welcomed twins with Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis in November 2021 - one month before his second child with Grimes.