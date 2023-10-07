'Our Mavie Arrived...': Neymar Jr Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Neymar and Biancardi announced the pregnancy in April.

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar Jr on Saturday morning announced the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. The two have kept their relationship relatively under wraps, however, in 2022 they made their Instagram debut by sharing a couple of photos together. Now, on Saturday, the Brazillian soccer sensation announced that he has been blessed with a baby girl with his girlfriend. He shared a series of adorable photos on X (formerly Twitter) with the little one and thanked their child for choosing them.

"Our Mavie arrived to complete our lives," Neymar wrote in Portuguese. "Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us.. thank you for choosing us," the footballer added.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Nossa Mavie chegou pra completar as nossas vidas ❤️🙏🏼

Seja bem-vinda, filha!

Você já é muito amada por nós.. obrigada por ter nos escolhido ✨#BrunaBiancardipic.twitter.com/0BjF2o0xAL — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 7, 2023

Separately, Bruna Biancardi also took to her official Instagram account and welcomed their child. She shared a few pictures in which the two are seen holding their newly born daughter, Mavie, in their arms.

On social media, the news of Neymar and his girlfriend becoming parents left fans elated. Internet users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

"Welcome, Mavie! May God bless you," wrote one user. "How beautiful! May God bless this beautiful little princess," said another.

"Ahhh what a pleasure to be part of this moment with you! This precious girl is drooling too much. I love you all very much!" commented a third. "Welcome, Princess Mavie! God bless you always dear family Congratulations and Best Wishes!" added another.

Neymar and Biancardi announced the pregnancy in April with a special post on Instagram. "We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!" Neymar wrote in an Instagram post.

Notably, Neymar has a 12-year-old son, Davi Lucca, with Carolina Dantas.

