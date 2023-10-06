Ed Sheeran Explains His Decision To Dig His Own Grave

Ed Sheeran noted that he's hosted friends' weddings in the area.

Ed Sheeran, the renowned "Shape of You" singer, isn't rushing his life, but he's certainly planning ahead. In a recent interview with GQ, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that he has already prepared his final resting place right in his own backyard. But there's more to the story-he's taken it a step further by creating a chapel nearby, not only for himself but also for his family. Ed Sheeran's inspiration for building the chapel was to have a place to gather his cremated family members. While it may be primarily intended for the dead, Sheeran has also hosted weddings for friends there.

"I wouldn't say it's a crypt," the 32-year-old star admitted.

"It's a hole that's dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there. People think it's really weird and really morbid, but I've had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do," he said.

He expressed that this space serves as a meaningful location for him to remember and mourn the loved ones he's lost over the years. As it was under construction, he had a realisation: he wanted to be laid to rest here so that his daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, whom he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn, could have a place to remember him.

According to The Independent, Sheeran and Seaborn, 31, married in 2019 after dating for four years. And though the two didn't start their romantic relationship until 2015, they've known each other all their lives. Both Sheeran and Seaborn grew up in Sheffield, England, before they were reacquainted in New York.

During the first episode of Sheeran's Disney Plus documentary series, The Sum of It All, the married couple reflected on their first date, with the couple revealing they went for a boat ride in New York's Central Park.

"We rowed out into the middle of the lake," the renowned artist noted. "And the boats just started surrounding us, all of these tourists."