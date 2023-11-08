Footballer Neymar's Girlfriend And Newborn Baby Escape Kidnapping Attempt

The couple welcomed their baby last month.

Brazilian footballer Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi's house was invaded and robbed by three criminals in Cotia, Sao Paulo, Brazil. The influencer and the newborn were not home at the time of the attack, however, her parents, who were home, were tied up. They have not sustained any injuries, as per a report in Sky News.

The gang fled the scene when neighbours called security after noticing some odd activity in the house. A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the police. A statement by the Sao Paulo Department of Public Security said, "According to reports, three armed men allegedly entered the residence and overpowered the 50-year-old and 52-year-old victims. The suspects stole purses, watches, and jewellery."

They added, "A 20-year-old man was arrested in the act. The second perpetrator has already been identified and efforts are underway to identify the third, as well as arrest them."

According to the Municipal Civil Guard, two suspects were armed and were looking for Ms Biancardi and her newborn Maive. The 20-year-old man, who has been arrested, is a resident of the building where the Biancardi family has a house. It is suspected that he would have allowed the other two people to enter, as per a report in Marca.

Bruna Biancardi took to Instagram stories and said, "Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found." The star footballer also took to social media and said that it was a "sad day" with two bad news. "First was the attack that Bru's parents suffered, but thank God everyone is fine!" Sharing the other news, he said his friend had died.

Meanwhile, the Al-Hilal superstar announced the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi last month. The two have kept their relationship relatively under wraps, however, in 2022 they made their Instagram debut by sharing a few photos together.

He shared a series of adorable photos on X (formerly Twitter) with the little one and thanked their child for choosing them. "Our Mavie arrived to complete our lives," Neymar wrote in Portuguese. "Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us.. thank you for choosing us," the footballer added.