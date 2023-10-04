Elon Musk Sued By Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Over Parental Rights: Report

Mr Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, are parents of three children.

Billionaire Elon Musk is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Grimes over parental rights of their three children. According to PageSix, Grimes, the Canadian musician whose legal name is Claire Boucher, filed a petition on Friday in San Francisco Superior Court to establish a parental relationship. Notably, Mr Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, are parents of three children. They first had a son together, named X AE A-12, and then a daughter born via surrogate in 2021 named Exa Dark Siderael Musk. The couple also had a third child together, a boy named Techno Mechanicus.

According to PageSix, Grimes in her petition has now claimed that Mr Musk will not give her access to one of their children. Her request asks the court to identify the legal parents of a child when they are not married.

Mr Musk and Grimes dated on and off from 2018 until their official split in September 2021. It was reported last month only that the couple also had a third child together. The news was revealed in journalist Walter Isaacson's "Elon Musk" biography. In his book, Mr Isaacson also revealed how the billionaire wooed Grimes with a high-speed Tesla Autopilot ride.

Also Read | Idris Elba Admits He Is Seeing A Therapist To Improve His Work-Life Balance

Separately, in an interview with Wired, the Canadian musician also spoke about her relationship with Mr Musk, saying it was "like the best internship ever". She gushed about Mr Musk professionally as a "great general", explaining why the billionaire controversially jumps into a variety of social issues. She also explained that the children will have a "pretty intense" upbringing because "being Elon's kid is not the same as being anyone's kid".

Notably, in total, Mr Musk is a father to 10 living children with three different women. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Canadian author Justine Wilson. He also welcomed twins with Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis in November 2021 - one month before his second child with Grimes.