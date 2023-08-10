Grimes On Relationship With Elon Musk: 'Best Internship Ever'

Singer Grimes also talked about her family. (AFP File Photo)

Musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has spoken about her relationship with billionaire Elon Musk, saying it was "like the best internship ever". In an interview with Wired, the 35-year-old and mother of two of Mr Musk's 10 children, also said her son X AE A-Xii is a "little engineer" who is obsessed with space. Her son (nicknamed X) was born in May 2020. In March 2022, the Canadian singer had revealed that they also had a baby girl named Exa Dark Siderael Musk, or Y, via a surrogate.

Grimes gushed about Mr Musk professionally as a "great general", explaining why the billionaire controversially jumps into a variety of social issues.

"I know, the stuff on Twitter doesn't make it look like that. He didn't build the culture there. And the cultural fit has obviously been very intense. He holds his people to really high standards. Watching him, I understand how difficult it is to be a great general and do something of that magnitude," the singer told Wired.

"I learned from him, like, the best internship ever. People don't like talking about Elon, but it was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen. That's a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality," she added.

Talking about X and Y, Grimes explained the children will have a "pretty intense" upbringing because "being Elon's kid is not the same as being anyone's kid".

"We had to stop giving him (son X) toys, because if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset. He's a little engineer, for sure," said the singer. Talking about his obsession with space, she said, "When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown. Every hour, he was waking up and going, "Starship ..." and I had to rub his back."

When asked about the news around a cage match between Mr Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Grimes said, "I love gladiatorial matches, but watchingthe father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling."

She, however, added that Mr Musk is "very strong".