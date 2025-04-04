"Terrifying": Internet Reacts To 40-Foot Waves Battering Luxury Ship In Drake Passage

In a video reminiscent of a survival thriller, towering 40-foot waves battered a luxury cruise ship as it navigated the treacherous Drake Passage. This 600-mile-wide stretch of water, notorious for its brutal winds and unpredictable currents, separates the southern tip of South America from Antarctica. A passenger who was on the vessel during the harrowing crossing recorded the waves on camera. She posted a video on Instagram that captured the chaos during the scary yet thrilling incident. The video can give you the chills.

The clip opens to the cruise swaying uncontrollably as the massive waves crash hit it. Some of the passengers record the event on their cellphones. Others rush towards the large glass windows, witnessing the occurrence with their own eyes. A few are unable to keep their balance as the ship oscillates dramatically.

Lesley, who shared the video, added the details of her dangerous sojourn in the caption. She wrote, “Imagine if you signed up for a 48-hour rollercoaster. I am proud to say we survived not one but two Drake Shakes. If you are lucky, you get the Drake Lake. If you are like us, you get the Drake Shake with 35 ft waves. Yes, we were safe and it was insane…and at times, even fun? 1000 percent worth it for this trip of a lifetime!”

She added, “We were told to stay in our cabins for an entire afternoon yesterday, and there were definitely some silver linings amongst this whole ordeal. We got some downtime, we laughed a lot, I processed some of this amazing voyage, I FaceTimed my girls, and I learned that wildly enough…I do not get seasick!”

The internet couldn't help but react to the post, which amassed over 30 million views.

"This is… REAL??????” wondered a user.

“I love seas like this,” admitted an adventurous soul.

“My ancestors didn't die and starve for me to hop on a luxury cruise liner and play Final Destination for fun,” read a sarcastic remark.

“The way this puts a FINAL stamp on my decision to never go on a cruise,” shared another.

“It is like the ocean is showing us first-hand a tiny peek at the power it has. We are so insignificant in its presence. Wow,” read a comment.

“That is terrifying even as a video,” pointed out a person

According to a report by the New York Post, the 342-foot cruise ship was returning from a voyage to the Frozen Continent.