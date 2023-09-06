Rapper Drake Shows Off Massive Collection Of Bras Thrown At Him On Tour

His lingerie collection has all shapes and sizes from across the globe.

Canadian rapper Drake recently took to Instagram to show off his massive collection of bras thrown at him during the 'It's All a Blur' Tour.

The rapper can be seen standing in front of a massive bra collection that he has collected over the past couple of months of being on tour.

"Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison...that wavelength was def a foolish one," Drake wrote.

See the post here:

His post has amassed nearly 2 million likes on Instagram with an array of hilarious comments.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Praying for dude that had to lay these out. they're organized by size."

Another user wrote, "bruh got a library full of bras."

"Went from it's All A Blur to It's All A Bra tour," joked the third user.

"Algebra: The class where you solve for A, B, C, & DD," the fourth user remarked.

"It's the joy for me," the fifth user wrote.

Meanwhile, the rapper posted a series of photographs from his concert earlier in Los Angeles where 5-year-old son Adonis came to watch his dad's performance.

In one photo, the rapper has his arms around his son, Adonis, who is smiling at the camera.

In another photo, Adonis wears a pair of black headphones, holding his dad's arm as Drake sings down to him. "Adonis's Big Day Out," Drake captioned the sweet post.



