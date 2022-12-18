Prince William Attends Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding In Gloucestershire, Spotted Without Kate Middleton

Prince William's outing comes in the wake of his brother's controversial Netflix documentary (File image)

Prince William left his fans surprised when he attended the wedding of his ex-girlfriend. According to a Metro.co.uk report, the new Prince of Wales was spotted at the nuptials of ex-Rose Farquhar and George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin church in Gloucestershire, the Express reported.

Mrs Farquhar, said to have been the then-young prince's first serious girlfriend and they started dating during university when he was 18. They are said to have first met as children before reuniting at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire after Wills finished his A-levels at Eton. The pair eventually broke up on amicable terms and remain friends.

After their brief relationship, Mrs. Farquhar moved to New York to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She hit headlines in 2016 when she was on the then BBC show The Voice but ultimately did not make it past the auditions stage.

During the wedding, Prince William was pictured wearing a black tuxedo and matching bowtie. However, he attended the ceremony alone as his wife Kate Middleton was not spotted beside him.

Meanwhile, Prince William's outing comes in the wake of his brother the Duke of Sussex's controversial Netflix documentary. In the documentary, Prince Harry said Prince William lost his temper during a family meeting held immediately after he and Meghan Markle announced they were quitting the royal family in January 2020.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there and just take it all in," the Duke of Sussex said in Episode 5 of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, which dropped Thursday.

