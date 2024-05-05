Prince William, Kate Middleton Going Through 'Hell' Amid Her Cancer Battle, Says Designer Friend

The 42-year-old Princess called the cancer discovery a "huge shock"

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, revealed in March that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess added that she is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In a video message, released on X (formerly Twitter) by Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton added she is in the "early stages of that treatment." Amid this, the couple's go-to designer and friend Amaia Arrieta spoke to The Telegraph UK and said that both the royals are going through "hell."

"I'm heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell. I hope they will be back. It's really personal," Ms Arrieta said. She has been the designer behind many looks of the couple's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

The Spanish-born designer said, "The first time I realized Prince George was wearing my designs, I was in Waitrose and saw the picture of him on the cover of Hello! magazine," she said. "That was a huge moment because they had been coming to us, but you never know if they'll actually wear it."

She kept working closely with Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the children's nanny, to create outfits for George, Charlotte, and Louis, including special events like Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding, birthdays, and the royal family's yearly Christmas Day church trip, as per the outlet. "It's often a very tight deadline. We would do anything for them...the children always look amazing in the end. Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look," she revealed.

Notably, the 42-year-old Princess called the cancer discovery a "huge shock". The news came as a fresh health blow to the British royal family as King Charles is also undergoing cancer treatment. She spent two weeks in hospital in January after undergoing what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for an unspecified but non-cancerous condition. However, Kate Middleton said in a video message that subsequent tests had revealed cancer had been found. She said she was well and getting stronger.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," said Kate. She added, "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Meanwhile, Prince William recently shared an update on his wife's health, as per E! Online. A person in the crowd inquired about Ms Middleton during the Prince of Wales's April 30 appearance at the James Place Newcastle grand opening. "All doing well, thank you. We're all doing well," Prince William said in the footage going viral on social media.