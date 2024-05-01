'All Doing Well': Prince William Shares Health Update On Kate Middleton

King Charles bestowed a new title upon Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, revealed in March that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess added that she is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In a video message, released on X (formerly Twitter) by Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton added she is in the "early stages of that treatment." Amid this, Prince William has now shared an update on his wife's health, as per E! Online.

A person in the crowd inquired about Ms Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, during the Prince of Wales's April 30 appearance at the James Place Newcastle grand opening. "All doing well, thank you. We're all doing well," Prince William said in the footage going viral on social media.

Notably, the 42-year-old Princess called the cancer discovery a "huge shock". The news came as a fresh health blow to the British royal family as King Charles is also undergoing cancer treatment. She spent two weeks in hospital in January after undergoing what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for an unspecified but non-cancerous condition. However, Kate Middleton said in a video message that subsequent tests had revealed cancer had been found. She said she was well and getting stronger.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," said Kate. She added, "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Meanwhile, in recognition of Ms Middleton's growing role within the royal family, King Charles bestowed a new title upon her. She will now also be known as The Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour. This prestigious honour coincided with the birthday of her youngest son, Prince Louis, who turned six on April 24.