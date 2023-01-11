'I Was The Shadow, The Plan B': Prince Harry Says He Was Born To Offer Spare Organs To Prince William

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' officially released on Tuesday.

Prince Harry has opened up about his childhood and his relationship with his brother Prince William in his tell-all autobiography 'Spare'. Writing in his memoir, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he grew up knowing that he was there to give his older brother, the current heir to the throne, an organ donation if he needed it, New York Post reported.

"Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," Prince Harry wrote in his book, which was officially released on Tuesday. "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy," he added, as per the Post.

Further, the Duke of Sussex said that he understood his role was to be a "diversion" and "distraction" from his brother or to provide, "if necessary, a spare part" to him. "Kidney perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow," he added in his memoir.

According to New Zealand Herald, Prince Harry explained that the concept of "heir" and "spare" had been apparent his entire life. He revealed that it was made "abundantly clear" to him from an early age that he was born in case something happened to his brother.

The prince also noted that his father, King Charles III, could never be on a plane with Prince William "because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out." "But no one gave a damn whom I travelled with; the spare could always be spared," he claimed.

In his memoir, the Prince also recalled an anecdote from when he was 20 years old, hearing a story about his father's "supposed words" to his mother Princess Diana on the day he was born. King Charles allegedly said to his wife, "Wonderful! You have already given me an heir and a spare; I have done my job."

Elsewhere in his book, the Duke of Sussex reportedly claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, encouraged him to wear the Nazi fancy dress uniform that sparked outrage in 2005. The former royal even acknowledged having killed 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan.

Further, Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine on several occasions as a teenager, saying he was "willing to try almost everything to alter the pre-established order". He also wrote that his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him during an argument in 2019.

Meanwhile, the British royal family has maintained silence as painful details from the book and a round of pre-publication TV interviews have piled up.