Prince Harry's Autobiography 'Spare' Becomes UK's Fastest-Selling Non-Fiction Book Ever

4,00,000 copies of the book have been sold so far including hardback, ebook and audio formats

Prince Harry's tell-all autobiography, 'Spare', has become the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. According to a report in The Guardian, the memoir, just on the first day of its release, has recorded figures of 4,00,000 copies so far including hardback, ebook and audio formats.

Shops across the country reopened at 12am on Tuesday for the official release of the memoir, which was leaked and also sold early by some book shops in Spain last week. The book saw long queues of fans outside bookstores to get their hands on the controversial memoir, which contains intimate revelations about his personal struggles and the British royal family.

Larry Finlay, the managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, told The Guardian, "We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations. As far as we know, the only books to have sold more on their first day are those starring the other Harry [Potter]."

Despite having a retail price of £28 (Rs 2,778), many shops, including Waterstones and WH Smith are selling it at half price for £14 (Rs 1,389). It is also available for £14 on Amazon.

Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller told Evening Standard, "It is likely to be one of the biggest books of the year in terms of sales and impact." Asked how many copies a book has to sell to do well, Mr Jones said if it reaches 50,000 it will be "number one" and a "success".

Revelations from the book include Harry's bombshell accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William. One of the main highlights of the book is Prince Harry's heated row with William, the heir to the throne, and how they had both begged his father not to marry Camilla, who he wed in 2005 and is now the queen consort.

The memoir also sheds light on Prince Harry's disclosures about drug use, grief and growing up after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and his experience as a pilot for the British Army in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the royal family led by King Charles III and Harry's elder brother Prince William have maintained silence as painful details from the book and a round of pre-publication TV interviews have piled up.