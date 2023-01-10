Prince Harry's 'Spare' Displayed Next To 'How To Kill Your Family' Novel In Bookshop

Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" went on sale on Tuesday.

A bookstore window display is going viral on the internet. An independent bookshop has displayed Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir 'Spare' alongside author Bella Mackie's novel 'How to Kill Your Family'.

Staff at Bert's Books in Swindon has displayed Prince Harry's controversial book next to author Bella Mackie's novel while slyly poking fun at the book's scathing opinion of the royal family. The bookshop display garnered thousands of likes and comments on the internet. A few social media users also asked which author will sue the Swindon store first.

The shop tweeted, "Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one", alongside a photo of its window display.

Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one pic.twitter.com/uOFbiPdMaW — Bert's Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

A user asked the bookstore if the book was signed, and the shop responded: "Not by him, but I can sign if you like." The store also responded to the tweet that asked about who will sue first - "We've just put our bestselling books in the window... people are making all sorts of wild assumptions and connections"

The royal family led by King Charles III and Harry's elder brother Prince William have maintained a studied silence as painful details from the book and a round of pre-publication TV interviews have piled up.

In "Spare", Harry, 38, portrays his father, 74, as emotionally crippled, the victim of brutal childhood bullying.