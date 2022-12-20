Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Feature In Another Netflix Documentary

The seven-part series has been named 'Live To Lead' and will premiere on December 31.

After the success of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's six-part docuseries, 'Harry and Meghan', the Royal couple is all set to bring another docuseries to Netflix. The new docuseries will feature interviews from prominent leaders including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem, social justice attorney Bryan Stevenson among others.

The seven-part series has been named 'Live To Lead' and will premiere on December 31 on the streaming giant. Netflix took to their official Twitter handle to release the trailer and wrote, "Their voices give us hope. Their actions shape our world. Their leadership inspires our future. Live To Lead - a documentary series presented by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - premieres December 31"

The couple will executively produce the series and if the trailer is to be believed, the two may also appear in it. Both the Prince and Meghan appear in the almost two-minute-long trailer clad in black against a white background.

According to Netflix, "extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity." "Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change," the streaming giant said.

Prince Harry says in the trailer, "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived." Meghan Markle joins the Duke of Sussex and adds, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead." "It's about people who have made brave choices," Harry continues at the end of the trailer. Meghan continues, "To fight for change and to become leaders" before Harry concludes "And giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead."

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, in a press release, said, "Over the past few decades, we've seen a proliferation of destructive leaders, who, for instance, control power by closing borders, disseminating misinformation, and stoking fear of people considered to be 'other'. We feel that there is a crisis of leadership at many societal levels globally."

"With Live to Lead we want to inspire a new generation of leaders - leaders that earn respect and trust through the practice of their principles and their commitment to creating power for people, not themselves," they continued.