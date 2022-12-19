Rishi Sunak To Pass New Law To Penalise OTT Platforms After 'Harry And Meghan' Documentary: Report

The documentary was criticised by various viewers for misleading them.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, plans to give the country's broadcasting watchdog, Office of Communications, commonly known as Ofcom, the authority to take on Netflix for the first time, amid a row about accuracy in its documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to the Telegraph. The ministers intend to pass a new law that would subject all streaming giants to the jurisdiction of Ofcom and give it the authority to impose fines of up to 250,000 pounds (Rs 2.5 crore).

This would also allow viewers to complain to Ofcom about shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other services and have them investigated for violating a new code of conduct, according to the report. The plans will be included in the Government's Media Bill, which will also promote "distinctively British content," according to The Telegraph. The Culture Secretary, Michelle Donelan, hopes to introduce the Bill next year to provide a legal basis for Ofcom to regulate streaming services that are not based in the UK such as Netflix and Apple TV+.

"The watchdog will be charged with drawing up a new "Video-on-demand Code" that is expected to be similar to the rules laid down for the BBC and other terrestrial broadcasters. It will also be handed new enforcement powers that are likely to mirror those it holds to rap broadcasters for breaches of the code - which include fines of up to 250,000 pounds and orders to comply," the report adds.

It comes after 'Harry & Meghan', a six-part documentary series starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aired over the last two weeks, was criticised by various viewers for misleading them. As per the Telegraph, a picture that was allegedly featured in the documentary's trailer to depict how the pair was pursued by the media turned out to have been taken at a Harry Potter movie premiere five years before the couple actually met. In another instance, it is mentioned that the documentary also showcased a recording of late Queen Elizabeth II's speech delivered on her 21st birthday in South Africa, and has been "edited in an apparent attempt to emphasise a quote about her love of the British Empire."

The outlet further said that royal sources expressed displeasure that viewers would be given a "appalling and factually inaccurate" account of the late Queen and the Commonwealth if they learned about them for the first time through the programme.