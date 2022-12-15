King Charles Unlikely To Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Sussex Titles: Report

The critics of the couple are not happy about the news

It seems that King Charles III is not triggered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive docu-series, titled 'Harry & Meghan'. The monarch is very unlikely to ever strip the Sussexes of their titles, a royal insider told Page Six.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of their wedding on May 19, 2018. The Queen died on September 8, 2022.

However, the critics of the couple are not happy about the news and said that they should lose their titles after the explosive Netflix show in which they talked about their unhappy life and how Buckingham Palace planted stories.

Piers Morgan tweeted, "King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy."

A royal expert told Page Six, "Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider ... mostly because it would be too petty and punitive." The expert added, "It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family."

The trailer for the latest episodes of the docuseries on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan was released on Monday, with the royal feud set to escalate with a claim that Buckingham Palace was "happy to lie" for his brother William.

Meghan, 41, separately claims she was "fed to the wolves" after the pair quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America

In one excerpt, Harry, 38, accuses Buckingham Palace of "institutional gaslighting" and said "they" were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing, to tell the truth, to protect us".

The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" were released last Thursday, with the couple -- also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- criticising the royal family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana against tabloid excesses.

Most of the accusations were against the media and the palace press operation, although the couple did direct several barbs against the royal family, including unconscious racial bias.