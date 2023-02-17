Class 2 Student Sends Heartfelt Letter To PM Modi. His Response

PM Modi's mother passed away at the age of 99 on December 30 last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heartwarming response to a condolence letter on his late mother Hiraben is going viral on social media. The letter, written by a class 2 student from Bangalore, was shared by Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Khushbu Sundar on Twitter on Wednesday.

"This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life-changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction," Ms Sundar wrote in the caption of her post.

This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/97P9fIrQLP — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 15, 2023

PM Modi's mother passed away at the age of 99 on December 30 last year.

In the letter, the student, Aarush Srivatsa, wrote to the Prime Minister on the same day, requesting him to accept his heartfelt condolences. "I felt very sad to see on TV that your beloved mother Smt Heera Ben aged 100 years passed away today. Please accept my heartfelt condolences," he wrote. "I pray for her soul to rest at the notable feet of almighty god," the student added.

Responding to the letter on January 25, PM Modi said, "My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing away of my mother. Mother's demise is an irreplaceable loss and its pain is beyond words. I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers. Such gestures provide me with the strength and courage to bear this loss. I once again thank you for the heartfelt condolences."

Since being shared, Mr Sundar's post has accumulated more than one million views and over 17,000 likes. In the comment section, internet users praised PM Modi's response to the student.

"This is so heartwarming. This child may be too young to understand this gesture right now, but it definitely will remain his most prized possession, forever," wrote one user. "It's truly inspiring to see leaders take the time to connect with young minds and make a positive impact on their lives," said another.

A third user commented, "Beyond roles, responsibilities, power structure, positions, age and stage, is simple pure human connect, that goes from one heart to another.

The realness in the letter and reply is stark and unmissable."

"Such a sweet gesture from the young boy! And of course, from Modiji as well. Kudos to the parents as well to encourage such a gesture!" added fourth.