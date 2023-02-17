'Give Me A Break': US President Joe Biden To Reporter At Briefing

US President Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden lashed out at a reporter on Thursday after being asked about his family's business relationships in China, as per a report in Fox News. He walked away from the press room after complaining that the journalists were not being "polite."

"Is your ability to deal with China compromised by your family's business relationships in China, President Biden?" a reporter asked Mr Biden following his address on the Chinese spy balloon and the subsequent shoot-down, as per the outlet. With a dismissive laugh, Mr Biden said, "Give me a break, man."

Another reporter can be heard asking the President to respond to criticism that he had overreacted to the Chinese balloon. Responding to the same, the US President advised him and others who were more polite to see him later. "You can come to my office and ask a question where we have more polite people," he said before walking off.

Watch the video below:

🚨JUST IN: Here's the summary of Biden's speech on the Chinese spy balloon and the unidentified flying objects:



We shot down a Chinese spy balloon, freaked out and shot a few more flying objects, likely weather balloons. We're not sorry. pic.twitter.com/uH51yanxBZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 16, 2023

The three devices that were brought down following the Chinese spy balloon are likely to be from private entities and are not thought to be connected to China, Mr Biden stated during the briefing.

Despite Mr Biden's assurances that there would be no family business-related conflicts of interest during his administration, the Wall Street Journal reported that Hunter Biden still holds a 10 per cent ownership in the Chinese state-backed BHR Partners through Skaneateles LLC, a company named for his mother's hometown in New York.

Also Read: "I Make No Apologies": Joe Biden On Downing Of Chinese 'Spy' Balloon

The outlet added that Hunter Biden co-founded BHR Partners in 2013, just a few weeks after travelling to China on business with his father. Although his lawyer said that the BHR stake had been sold in late 2021, but no details have been provided on the alleged transaction.