'I Make No Apologies For Taking Down Balloon': Joe Biden On China Aerial Object

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he won't hesitate to bring down any aerial object seen as a threat to the United States.

"If any object presents a threat to the safety, security (of) the American people I will take it down," Joe Biden said in a White House press briefing.

Mr Biden added that he is planning to have a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, after the US shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon that had flown over the United States on February 4.

"I expect to be speaking with President Xi and I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this," Biden said, adding: "I make no apologies for taking down that balloon.".

President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown of the balloon after it crossed US territory, including over areas with sensitive military sites. US officials said it was a surveillance balloon but that it provided limited intelligence.

Beijing insisted that the balloon was for weather surveillance and had gone astray and has accused the United States of sending its own balloons over China, charges denied by Washington.

Yesterday, a top US diplomat said that the United States will work to maintain lines of communication with China despite a rift over an alleged surveillance balloon.

The United States and China have "never stopped communicating and trying to understand each other" despite the cancellation this month of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said his deputy, Wendy Sherman.

"We have, we are and we will maintain open lines of communication with the PRC so we can responsibly manage the competition between our countries," Sherman said, using the acronym of the People's Republic of China.

"We do not see conflict with the PRC. We believe in the power of diplomacy to prevent miscalculations that can lead to conflict," she said in a speech at the Brookings Institution.

Tensions spiked last year after a visit by then House speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing which carried out major military exercises in response.