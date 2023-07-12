Fan Creates Shah Rukh Khan's Look-Alike Doll From 'Jawan', Internet Calls It ''Cool''

The film is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Jawan prevue has been released and King Khan's fans can't keep calm. The superstar's various avatars, in the action-packed teaser, have sent fans into a frenzy who are eagerly awaiting the movie's release. One unexpected appearance, however, has caught everyone's attention- his bald look! The scene shows Shah Rukh Khan in a bald look, dancing to the song Bekaraar Karke Hume by Hemant Kumar in a metro. People can't stop talking about the hilarious scene and have been churning out hilarious memes on social media.

Meanwhile, one fan was so impressed that she created a doll that looks just like the actor in 'Jawan'. The fan who goes by the name Paige Wilson shared pictures of the doll, featuring SRK's bald look from the prevue. The doll has been made with cloth and plastic, and adorned with an outfit, similar to the one the actor wears in the film.

''Dearest, most talented @iamsrk, hope it's not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer! It's so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known--but we'll try! With all my love--oh and Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo L.A,'' she wrote in the caption while sharing the pictures.

The pictures have gone viral, and social media users loved the creation.

One user wrote, ''how do you make it so fast.'' Another commented, ''Pretty fast and also very pretty!''

A third said, ''Looking absolutely super cool man.'' A fourth added, ''Superb and cute doll.''

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance in the film, produced by Gauri Khan. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 7.