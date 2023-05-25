People Can Now Camp At The House That Inspired 'The Conjuring'

There are eight sites available each with its own "fright factor rating".

Lovers of 2013 movie 'The Conjuring' now have a chance to experience the spooky and eerie surroundings of the house where it was filed. A Facebook page of named The Conjuring House has announced a paranormal camping option for visitors who are brave enough to experience it. Called "GHamping" (a term that's supposed to mean GHost + Camping), it is a combination of ghost and camping. The house is situated in the community of Burrillville, near the Massachusetts border, in the United States. It is to be noted that there have been several accounts of ghost sightings and eerie activities at the isolated farmhouse over the years, as per a report in NBC News.

"Hello Folks! We are excited to launch our new Overnight Experience: Only 20 dates available from June to October," The Conjuring House said in the Facebook post dated May 18.

The official website states, "Our new GHamping experience will take you beyond the walls of The Conjuring House and immerse you in the land for an unforgettable overnight investigation within the walls of our 3-4 person tents. Visitors are to bring their equipment to investigate what might await in the darkness because this excursion is sure to test your capacity to experience the paranormal."

As per their website, there are eight sites available each with its own "fright factor rating". The cost for an overnight stay varies depending on the style of tent or caravan and is between $300 (Rs 24,822) and $400 (Rs 33,000). Also, there is an extra flat price of $50 per person for stays longer than one night.

The 14-room farmhouse served as a film location for the 2013 horror movie and is based on the experiences of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The website further mentions, "This mystical farmhouse offers visitors an opportunity to engage with authentic paranormal activity and is considered one of the most active paranormal locations in the world."

However, the camping guests will not be permitted to enter The Conjuring House and the campsites have reserved lack showers, electricity, propane and running water. The website says, "Cell service and Wi-Fi can be very spotty in the woods and lower fields." Further, the visitors who reserve "GHamping" visits will receive assistance from a caretaker and have access to the 8.5 acres of the property as well as the Merchandise Room store. A historical tour of the grounds as well as sleeping cots, lamps, camp chairs, central fire pits, gas grills, water and 'Portal Potties' will be made available.

Teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17 who wish to engage in "GHamping" must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.