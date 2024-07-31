Video: Dragonfly Swarm Surprises Beachgoers At Misquamicut State Beach In US

The sudden appearance of the insects caused a range of reactions among the crowd.

In an unexpected turn of events, beachgoers at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island, United States, were treated to an extraordinary sight on Saturday: a gigantic swarm of dragonflies filled the skies. Many of the visitors were left astonished and running for cover, which reminded them of a plague from biblical times.

Video Footage Captures the Scene:

More video of Dragon Flies taking over Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island #bikiniseasonpic.twitter.com/63L61gYt4t — Wild Videos (@wildddvideos) July 28, 2024

A video captured the moment as countless dragonflies dominated the airspace above the beach and shoreline. The sudden appearance of the insects caused a range of reactions among the crowd.

🚨🔥 A massive swarm of dragonflies descended on Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island, USA, causing surprise and some alarm among beachgoers.



The event, captured on video and shared widely on social media, sparked lively discussions about the unusual sight and the ecological… pic.twitter.com/syRGutHWdV — The Late Press (@TheLatePress) July 29, 2024

Some beachgoers were seen screaming and running, while others used items like body boards to shield themselves from the flying creatures. Despite the commotion, a number of individuals chose to remain calm, sitting on their beach towels and waiting for the swarm to pass.

"I was enjoying a nice day at Misquamicut State Beach until we endured a dragonfly apocalypse," Martin, a Milford resident, told WCVB.

"We kind of looked to the left and there's this black cloud and they were swarming from over the ocean and then right before you know it they were in front of you, beside you, they were just everywhere," said Martin.

Richard Sontag, who captured a video of the incident, described the event as an "invasion" when speaking to a local TV station. The unusual occurrence has left many wondering what could have caused such a large concentration of dragonflies in the area.